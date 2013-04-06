78 more dists to be covered under DBT,says PM

While admitting that the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) programme is plagued by tracking and monitoring issues,Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday announced that the scheme will now be extended to 78 more districts,making it a total of 120 districts in the country. Three pension schemes of the Rural Development Ministry will also be a part of the programme.

He was speaking at the meeting of the national committee on DBT.

The meeting was attended by all ministers concerned,including the Finance Minister,the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and the Chairman,UIDAI. Secretaries of all departments were also present.

The DBT will now be rolled out in the states where data is being collected for the National Population Register. These include Orissa,West Bengal,UP,Uttarakhand,Bihar and Chhattisgarh. Of the new districts,six are in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh each,three each in Bihar and Tamil Nadu,four each in Orissa and Gujarat and two in West Bengal.

