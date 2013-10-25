7 get 10 years for attack on African student

A local court Thursday gave 10 years rigorous imprisonment to seven persons accused in the assault on an African student of Lovely Professional University last year. Two accused are still absconding.

The convicts attacked Burundi national Yannick Nihangaza (24) on April 21,2012,near his rented accommodation in Jalandhar and left him unconscious on the road.

Yannick,who had been admitted in hospital by a passerby,is still in coma at a Patiala hospital. Doctors say 90 per cent of his brain was damaged in the attack.

All seven accused were present when Additional District and Session Judge B K Sharma pronounced the sentence. Their family members,who waited outside the court,started crying after the sentencing. They blamed the media for covering the case in a partisan manner and ruining the lives of young men.

Those convicted were Raman Uppal alias Romi Uppal,Sahildeep Singh,Amandeep Singh,Sumant Ralhan,Amarbir Singh,Harsh Gosain and Jaswant Singh. Jaskaran alias Jassa and Rantoj are absconding.

Among the convicted are the sons of a late police officer,MD of a cooperative sugar mill and a banking official. They were arrested three months after the incident,only after the media highlighted the case.

Yannick has been under treatment at Colombia Asia Hospital in Patiala since May 2012 and improvement in his condition is very slow.

The Jalandhar police woke up to the crime only after three months when Nestor Ntibateganya,the students father,wrote to the Punjab Chief Minister complaining about the insensitive attitude of the police.

