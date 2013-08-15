7,000 Myanmar-made meth tablets seized

Almost 7,000 methamphetamine tablets belonging to a brand considered the best produced in Myanmar were seized in Aizawl on Wednesday afternoon. It is the largest recorded seizure in Mizoram so far.

All the pills,most of them reddish-orange in color,were marked WY,a brand the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime considers the most popular,of the highest quality and the most expensive meth pills produced in Myanmar with which Mizoram shares more than 400 km of unfenced border.

Wednesdays seizure was executed around 4 pm at Aizawls Chaltlang neighborhood during a joint operation of Border Security Force,state CID Special Narcotics division and the Central Anti-Drug Squad of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

The CYMA is a voluntary organisation awarded the first National Awards for outstanding services in the field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance (Drugs) Abuse by President Pranab Mukherjee on June 26.

The joint operation caught P C Lallura of Zokhawthar town in Champhai district,red-handed with 6,827 meth tablets estimated to cost Rs 8,87,510.

Lallura was ferrying the drugs in his blue Maruti Zen.

