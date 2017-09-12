Two dead after car hits truck, driver drags vehicle for 50 metres

Police have recorded the statement of Sunita and she has reportedly claimed that the truck was reversing at a very high speed, and both the backlight and the indicator of the truck were not working. (Representational Image) Police have recorded the statement of Sunita and she has reportedly claimed that the truck was reversing at a very high speed, and both the backlight and the indicator of the truck were not working. (Representational Image)

A 56-year-old man and his 30-year-old son died while his wife was injured when the Maruti Suzuki Alto car they were travelling in hit a truck, which was reversing in north Avenue’s Talkatora Road, a few metres away from Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said Tuesday.

The driver of the truck was arrested from the spot, and initial investigation revealed that the back light of the truck was not working. While the driver initially tried to flee the spot, dragging the car with his truck for at least 50 metres, passersby soon caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

Confirming the incident, DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said police have arrested the driver of the truck, identified as Ramesh Kumar. “The victims have been identified as Deepak Arora (56) and his son Dhurv Arora (30), who lived in Krishna Nagar. Deepak’s wife Sunita Arora (53) also sustained injuries and is recuperating at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital,” he said.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, when the family of three was returning from Dwarka after meeting their relatives. “After reaching Talkatora Road, they took a turn and suddenly rammed into a truck, which was reversing just outside Kothi number 14. The truck had come to unload bricks at a building, where some construction work was going on,” a senior police officer said.

“After receiving a PCR call, police rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to RML Hospital, where Deepak, who was in the front seat, was declared brought dead. His son Dhruv succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening. Sunita is still recuperating,” the officer added.

Police have recorded the statement of Sunita and she has reportedly claimed that the truck was reversing at a very high speed, and both the backlight and the indicator of the truck were not working.

