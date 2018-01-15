The youth should emerge as ‘job givers’, not ‘job seekers’: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind at the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) President Ram Nath Kovind at the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday said the potential in the youth of the country should be tapped to make them job givers instead of job seekers. After inaugurating the Economic Democracy Conclave organised by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, a charitable organisation located at Uttan Village in Thane, the President said skills should be imparted and a conducive ecosystem provided to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among the youth. “The youth should emerge as ‘job givers’ and not ‘job seekers’,” he said.

Beginning his speech in Marathi to convey his greetings to the young entrepreneurs assembled at the conclave, the President stressed on the significance of Dr B R Ambedkar’s economic democracy in modern India. He said, “The socio-economic disparity should be dispelled. Socio-economic democracy is integral for the strengthening of political democracy.”

“All citizens must get socio-economic and political justice. Therefore, many programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India and Start-Up India have been initiated to promote Sabka Saath, Saabka Vikas and Saabka Saaman, Saabka Utthan,” he said. Stating that almost 52 per cent of the total 30 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in banks were of women, the President said, “This makes the society financially more inclusive.”

He said the direct benefit transfer scheme would bring more transparency and tackle corruption. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Apart from the political equality, which has been bestowed through the democratic system of one person, one vote, the real challenge is to bring socio-economic equality.”

He added, “Dr Ambedkar, through the Indian Constitution, has made provisions for equal opportunities. But enforcement of socio-economic equality cannot be through laws alone. The strength of the democracy lies in reaching the fruits of development to the last mile, last man.”

Referring to the “economic reforms” undertaken by the Maharashtra government, he said, “Almost 50 per cent of the population were not even aware about the banking system. Through Jan Dhan, almost 30 crore accounts were opened to bring them to the banking network.” Exhorting the youth to reckon their inner strengths and avail the opportunities provided through various platforms, Fadnavis said, “Youth empowerment is crucial for the development of modern India and accomplishing Ambedkar’s dream of socio-economic equality in a democratic system.”

He added, “Today, in the age of startups, the youth with their vast knowledge, imagination and innovative minds can become the self-employed entrepreneurs. The young brilliant minds beaming with ideas are becoming employers. Whether it is Mudra, Stand-Up or Start-Up India, youth can immensely contribute towards making Indian a superpower.” The President also attended the ‘Gratitude Day’ function at the Global Vipassana Pagoda at Gorai in suburban Borivali Sunday.

