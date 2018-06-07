Speaker Sumitra Mahajan likely to accept resignations of 5 YSR Congress MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is likely to accept resignations of five YSR Congress Lok Sabha members. The uncertainty over their resignations came to an end after they met Mahajan Wednesday morning and reiterated their decision to quit Lok Sabha.

PV Midhun Reddy, Varaprasad Rao, YV Subba Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and floor leader Makapati Rajamohan Reddy submitted their resignations on March 6. The move was intended to protest against the denial of special status to Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation. The five had gone on an indefinite strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan here and had been hospitalised.

The Speaker had sent for them to ascertain if they still wished to persist with the resignations. The rules require members to submit their resignations in a certain format, to keep them unconditional.

Andhra Pradesh goes to polls early next year, along with Lok Sabha polls. The ruling TDP broke ties with the BJP over the special category issue. Its principal rival, YSR Congress, headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, quit the Lok Sabha to position itself as champion of state’s interests.

Once these resignations are accepted, at least nine Lok Sabha by-elections would become due. Four seats have already fallen vacant due to resignations of sitting members .

