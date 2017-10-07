Sand mine auction: Khaira dismisses Narang report as ‘bogus’, demands CBI probe

Sukhpal Khaira Sukhpal Khaira

LEADER OF Opposition and senior AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira has demanded a CBI probe into the sand mine auction in which two former employees of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit were successful bidders.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Khaira said the Narang Commission of Inquiry has made a “cheap attempt” to give a clean chit to the minister. But, even in his one-sided report, Justice J S Narang had left behind some important clues that point to the culpability of Rana Gurjit.

Calling the inquiry commission report as “bogus”, he said as there was no hope of getting justice from Punjab Police in the case, a CBI inquiry was needed to expose the involvement of the minister. “We will take this case to the logical conclusion. We will go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court if a CBI inquiry is not launched,” he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App