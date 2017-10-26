Rajasthan bill reflects thinking of those at the top: Anna Hazare

People of the country had voted for a positive change (in 2014), and they have the strength to continue the process of change till its logical end, Anna Hazare warned. People of the country had voted for a positive change (in 2014), and they have the strength to continue the process of change till its logical end, Anna Hazare warned.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said the controversial criminal law amendment brought in by the BJP government in Rajasthan reflected the thinking of those at the top. “Those on lower rungs think like the people who are at the top,” Hazare said without naming anybody while commenting on the bill. “The government’s agenda to suppress the voice of people and the media has become apparent with this bill. “They think that we are still living in aristocracy,” he said, speaking to PTI from his village Ralegan Siddhi.

People of the country had voted for a positive change (in 2014), and they have the strength to continue the process of change till its logical end, Hazare warned. The veteran Gandhian has criticised the NDA government in the past for its `failure’ to appoint Lokpal. Under fire from various quarters, the Rajasthan government yesterday referred the bill, which seeks to protect public servants and judges from prosecution without prior sanction, to a select committee of the Assembly.

The bill was brought to replace the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017. The ordinance and the bill also bars the media from reporting on accusations against public servants till the sanction to proceed with the probe is given by the government. It was severely criticised by the opposition as well as the Editors Guild of India.

