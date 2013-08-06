Youth ODI: India beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs

Indian colts recorded their first victory in the tour of Sri Lanka as they pipped the hosts by 22 runs in the second ‘Youth ODI’,here today.

The two Youth Tests were drawn and the first Youth ODI did not yield any result after being abandoned due to rain.

In today’s match,the India Under-19 team,after deciding to bat,put on board a fighting 240 before being bowled out in 48.4 overs.

Skipper Vijay Zol top scored for the side with a 67-run knock which came off 75 balls with the help of seven boundaries,including a six.

The Indians then bundled out hosts for 218 in 47 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Medium fast bowler Abhimanyu Lamba (3/35) was the pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul while off-spinner Aamir Gani (2/41) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) scalped two batsmen each.

Middle-order batsman Thilaksha Sumanasiri played a fighting unbeaten knock of 73 for the Sri Lankan side but ran out of partners.

The Lankans did not have a good start but their middle-order batted well as Priyamal Perera (47) and Sumanasiri added 74 runs for the fifth wicket.

The two batsmen threatened to take the game away from India but Lamba bowled Perera in the 38th over to bring the side back in the hunt.

The game was poised for a close finish with Sri Lanka requiring 74 runs from last 10 overs with five wickets in hand but the hosts lost three wicket in the 43rd over which tilted the balance of the game in India’s favour.

Aamir Gani dismissed AK Tyronne and Chamika Karunaratne while Roshan Anurudda was run out.

Earlier,openers Ankush Bains (38) and Akhil Herwadker (33) provided the side a good start with their 70-run stand but Indians struggled to form partnerships following their dismissal.

The best partnership after that was of 62 runs between Zol and middle-order batsman Ricky Bhui (24) for the fifth wicket. Number nine Aamir Gani then played a good hand towards the end with his 18-ball 25-run knock.

The third and final ODI will be played at Dambulla on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

India U-19: 240 all out in 48.4 overs. (V Zol 67,A Bains 38,A Herwadkar 33; C Karunaratne 4/44,R Anurudda 3/45).

Sri Lanka U-19: 218 all out in 47 overs. (T Sumanasiri 73 not out,P Perera 47; A Lamba 3/35).

