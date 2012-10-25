Yamuna Expressway,DND flyway to be toll-free for F1 final day

Yamuna Expressway and DND Flyway will be toll-free on Sunday,the final day of Formula one racing event.

“Vodafone has tied up with Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway authorities to make the flyway toll-free on the final day of the event on October 28 (Sunday),Yamuna Expressway project spokesman Anwar Abbasi said today. Toll-free timings would be from 8am to 10 pm,Anwar Abbasi,spokesperson said today adding toll-free movement would be available only through Noida toll plazas.

Commuters from Agra,Mathura and Noida will get signal- free and toll-free movement and they will be able to reach Buddh International Circuit to watch the Formula one car racing final,the Yamuna Expressway spokesperson said.

Mayur Vihar Toll Plaza will not be free,said Abbasi.

Last year during the final day of the Formula one event,the traffic volume on DND was around 75,000 vehicles,he said.

Regarding average daily traffic volume on DND,Abbasi said from both the toll plazas on week days on an average the daily traffic volume is around 1.15 lakh vehicles and non-week ends average is around 80,000 vehicles.

Only 20 percent of the traffic volume is from Mayur Vihar toll plaza while a major part of 80 percent is from Noida toll plaza.

Abbasi said that “to regulate traffic in the event of free flow of traffic,we have arranged additional staff to prevent jams”.

