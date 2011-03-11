Win over Pakistan was payback,says Guptill

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday said that his team’s comprehensive victory over Pakistan in their earlier Group B World Cup clash was sweet revenge for the ODI series defeat suffered against the same rivals recently at home.

“That’s a good one (110-run victory against Pakistan) for us. Its kind of payback for the defeat back home. That’s a good one and under different conditions than we are used to. We are looking forward to the next couple of games,” he said here ahead of his team’s penultimate league match in the competition against minnows Canada on Sunday.

The Kiwis had lost 2-3 in a best-of-six match series at home before coming to the World Cup with one match having been washed out and avenged that defeat at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on March 8.

The resounding victory,in which vice-captain Ross Taylor’s blazing 131 not out stood out,was the Kiwis’ second win on the trot following their embarrassing seven-wicket defeat against holders Australia after having started their campaign with a bang against Kenya.

The batting debacle against the pace attack of Australia and its spectacular redemption against Pakistan was pointed out by Guptill as the major difference between the two games.

“The difference between the two games is that the batsmen really stood up. We knew what we had to do and as a batting unit we put up a defendable total. That’s what really mattered,” he said.

He was also fulsome in praising Taylor’s superb show that helped New Zealand add 114 runs in the last six overs to put the match beyond Pakistan’s reach.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App