Wallaby Kurtley Beale returns after suspension

Wallabies fullback Kurtley Beale has returned to training with the Melbourne Rebels after a month-long suspension following an alcohol-related incident during the team’s Super Rugby tour of South Africa,leaving open the possibility he could still play for Australia against the British and Irish Lions.

The Rebels and the Australian Rugby Union said Monday that a decision on whether Beale would return for Friday’s match against the Hamilton,New Zealand-based Chiefs in Melbourne would be made later in the week. The team for the Chiefs’ match was expected to be named Wednesday.

Beale was suspended in late March for fighting with two Rebels teammates after a 64-7 loss to the Sharks in Durban on March 23 and has since undergone counseling. Beale had not played in the Durban match due to a broken left hand.

The suspension has jeopardized his chances of playing in Australia’s three-test series against the Lions which begins June 22. The ARU statement Monday made no reference to Beale’s status with the Wallabies.

However,Australia coach Robbie Deans earlier this month said he would monitor Beale’s form upon his return to playing and wasn’t prepared to rule him out of consideration for the Lions series.

The Rebels said Beale arrived in Melbourne from his family home in Sydney on Sunday and completed training and team logistics on Monday. He will join the full squad Tuesday in the side’s only training session this week.

Rebels head coach Damien Hill will consult with the playing group and be guided by Beale’s training form and integration within the team,before Kurtley is made available for selection,” the team statement said. Beale will continue to undertake an agreed off-field program.”

On April 16,police dropped assault charges against Beale relating from an incident in a Brisbane bar last year because he reached a mediated agreement with his alleged victim.

