Twelve-team Corporate Trophy to follow India training camp

A training-cum-match play routine awaits the Indian team before they end their 65-day long international break with the tri-series in Sri Lanka starting on September 10.

Following the national camp in the last week of August will be the September 1 to 8 Corporate Trophy. With the BCCI confirming that virtually all the top cricketers will be participating in the new domestic one-day tournament on Monday,it can be expected that the tour party for Lanka will hit the ground running.

The chief administrative officer of the BCCI Ratnakar Shetty speaking to The Indian Express confirmed that the pre-season camp would take place and it wouldnt be coinciding with the Corporate Trophy.

It will give match practice to the players and the camp will be before that, informed Shetty.

He also informed that the top players will be available for the entire duration of the tournament despite the fact that just two days separate the Corporate Trophy final and Indias opening match of the tri-series against Sri Lanka. We can work out the travel plans accordingly. The top players will be available for the semi-finals and finals, he said.

The BCCI committee for the Corporate Trophy that met here also decided to stick to just 12 teams considering the short duration of tournament,ignoring Reliance and Chemplast.

TEAMS

Group A: Indian Revenue,ITC,Air India (Blue)  Mohali

Group B: BPCL,MRF,ONGC  Vishakhapatnam

Group C: All India Public Sector Sports Promotion Board,Tatas,Indian Oil  Dharamsala

Group D: Air India (Red),India Cements,BPCL  Bangalore

