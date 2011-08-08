Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Tiger Woods loses yet another major sponsor Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer is the sixth major sponsor to drop Woods from its list following revelations about his personal life.

Written by ANI | London | Published: August 8, 2011 12:26:03 pm
Related News

Tiger Woods lost his missus,his numero uno rank and his reputation following the revelation of his sex scandals. Now,he has suffered yet another setback after his major sponsor Tag Heuer dropped him from its list.

According to Golf World,Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer ended its terms with the world No 18 golfer when his current contract expired,reports the Telegraph.

The contract is said to be worth more than $10 million,and the Swiss firm is the sixth major sponsor to drop Woods following revelations about his personal life two years ago.

The Swiss watchmaker suspended the use of Woods image in the US after his extramarital affairs came to the limelight.

Previously sponsors like Gillette,Gatorade,Accenture,AT and T and Golf Digest already had deserted the worlds most famous golfer.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now