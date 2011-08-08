Tiger Woods loses yet another major sponsor Tag Heuer

Tiger Woods lost his missus,his numero uno rank and his reputation following the revelation of his sex scandals. Now,he has suffered yet another setback after his major sponsor Tag Heuer dropped him from its list.

According to Golf World,Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer ended its terms with the world No 18 golfer when his current contract expired,reports the Telegraph.

The contract is said to be worth more than $10 million,and the Swiss firm is the sixth major sponsor to drop Woods following revelations about his personal life two years ago.

The Swiss watchmaker suspended the use of Woods image in the US after his extramarital affairs came to the limelight.

Previously sponsors like Gillette,Gatorade,Accenture,AT and T and Golf Digest already had deserted the worlds most famous golfer.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App