Three shuttlers in main draw

Indians shuttlers B Sai Praneeth,Anand Pawar and K Srikanth reached the main draw of the French Super Series after notching contrasting victories in the mens singles qualifiers here today.

Seeded fourth in the qualifiers,Praneeth registered a 21-14 21-15 win over Finlands Ville Lang in the opening round before prevailing over local hope Lucas Corvee 21-12 21-15 in the second round.

Anand Pawar,however,had a difficult match early on when he had to toil hard to get it across local shuttler Brice Leverdez 21-17 23-21 in the first match. He then dug deep to eke out a thrilling 16-21 21-11 21-19 win over Joachim Persson of Denmark in the next round.

Srikanth defeated Scot Evans 21-19 21-15 first and then notched up a hard-fought 18-21 21-18 21-11 victory over compatriot Sourabh Varma to seal his place in the main draw. Sourabh had won 21-8 21-12 against Matthieu Lo Ying in the opening round.

H S Prannoy lost 21-13 18-21 14-21 in the first round to Lucas Corvee. In the mens doubles,Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy B suffered a 7-21 8-21 loss to Denmarks Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding in the qualifiers.

