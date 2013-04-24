The Most Powerful Indians in 2013

“Nearly all men can stand adversity,but if you want to test a man\’s character,give him power.” That was Abraham Lincoln,and the Indian Express Power List 2013 is a reflection of his aphorism. It has been a tumultuous year,with political fortunes hanging in the balance and members of the power elite losing face and authority. It was also a year when two political parties ditched the ruling UPA,adding complexity to the task of choosing hundred most powerful people in India.

Power is defined as the ability to influence people and events but with the government and ruling party dysfunctional and directionless for much of the year,it is no surprise that there are dramatic changes in the list. Adding to the churn has been Anna Hazare\’s anti-corruption movement which started with a bang and ended in a whimper. Little wonder then that no less than 27 individuals on last year\’s power list have dropped out,to be replaced by new names. Power,as they say,abhors a vacuum.

