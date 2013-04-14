The first lady of yoga

Vaguely indicating the lower torso,the word core has been rippling (as it were) through American fitness programmes for about a decade. But yogini Colleen Saidman Yee likes to be more specific.

Drop the pubic bone! she ordered,teaching class during a five-day womens retreat last month at the Amansala resort in Tulum,Mexico,the golden hair flowing over her shoulders calling to mind Botticellis Birth of Venus. This is going to give you the perineal energy weve been talking about.

Another command: You cant let the arches of your feet collapse. The collapse of your arches is the collapse of your sex life.

I thought you said,The lights go off, muttered one contorted participant.

Thick with estrogen and incense,buffeted by warm Caribbean breezes,the room was indeed dim. But Saidman Yee,whether perching beatifically in full lotus position before 40-odd prone bodies or prowling among them like a jungle cat,emits at 53 her own curious,almost celestial incandescence. Since marrying Rodney Yee,one of the most popular practitioners of the discipline,in 2007,she has brought to it glamour,sensuality without the creepy overtones of recent yoga scandals,and unapologetic commercialism,endorsing wine and posing for Vanity Fair.

Oh,my God,Im so not pure, said Saidman Yee,a longtime model who sometimes pads to class in gold sequined Uggs. I never want to be called a guru. All I want to do is guide women into their own bodies so they can be more content.

The Yees may not be gurus,but they are yoga moguls. They are directors at Donna Karans Urban Zen Integrative Therapy programme,lithe Florence Nightingales working with the designer to bring yoga to hospital patients and disaster victims.

I mean,who wouldnt want Colleen at their bedside? asked Karan over the phone from one of the many exotic locales where the Yees host coed retreats that can cost participants upward of $4,000 each.

More democratically,the couple collaborate on DVDs for Gaiam,the wellness behemoth. And they are in talks to open a Manhattan outpost of Yoga Shanti,the studio in Sag Harbor,New York,where Saidman Yee has taught Russell Simmons,Christie Brinkley and the literary agent Esther Newberg. It is a move that could be seismic to a tight-knit if perennially (and perineally) relaxed community of instructors and their acolytes.

On a canoe trip in Ontario,Canada,Saidman Yee said,she was struck by lightning and soon after began to suffer grand mal seizures. Later,she broke her ribs in a boxing match with Sparkle Lee,an amateur referee.

A roommate urged her to try yoga. And boom: I walked out and I felt high. I hate the word spiritual,but it was a very spiritual moment. After a back operation to repair a ruptured disc,she ceased all exercise but yoga.

By now she had married Robin Saidman,a photographer. Tiring of modellings demands on her time,Colleen took the 800-hour teacher-training course at the Jivamukti School in downtown Manhattan,the epicentre of a growing yoga revival.

Well-connected as she is,Saidman Yee maintains a certain dizzy indifference to the fame of her clients. Members of the yoga retreat in Tulum had been abuzz over the presence of Cameron Diaz,Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon elsewhere at the resort. At the memory of this,Saidman Yee reflected on the perils of becoming more well known.

I was watching Diaz,and she constantly had to eat with her back facing everybody, she said,wrinkling her nose. I would really like not to be a celebrity.

