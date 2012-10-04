Sunil Gavaskar denies reports of his involvement with PPL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar today denied his involvement with the proposed Pakistan Premier League as has been reported in a section of the media,saying nothing of this sort was on the table when he had a brief meeting with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf in Colombo.

A report by the Associated Press of Pakistan yesterday said that Gavaskar pledged his support to Ashraf in organising the proposed PPL and has accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation to visit the country.

Gavaskar said in a statement that he met Ashraf along with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram at the lobby of the hotel in Colombo and during a brief conversation he was invited to watch the T20 tournament when it is held and there was nothing transpired more than that.

“I happened to meet Mr Zaka Ashraf and Wasim Akram in the lobby of the hotel where I had gone for lunch with a friend. That’s when they mentioned that they were planning a Pakistani Premier League. I wished them all the best for it and they invited me to watch it. That is the beginning and the end of the brief conversation in the lobby of the hotel,” Gavaskar said in the statement.

The report had said that Ashraf held meetings with Gavaskar and Akram to seek their expertise in holding the proposed Twenty20 league and the former India cricketer assured his all out support to make the event a big success. But,Gavaskar denied having had a discussion like this.

