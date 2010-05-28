Sports bar

Dhoni to lose No 1 ranking

Dubai: India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to lose his numero uno status in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen after deciding to skip the triangular series in Zimbabwe. A player loses half a per cent of his ratings points for every ODI missed and Dhoni,who currently leads Michael Hussey by just eight rating points,will slip behind the Australian when the rankings are released after the Zimbabwe tri-series.

Kartik spins Somerset to victory

London: Left-arm spinner Murali Kartik returned with match-winning figures of six for 61 to help Somerset beat Warwickshire by nine wickets in the County Division Championship at Taunton. Playing only his second championship match for Somerset,Kartik spun out Warwickshire for 207 during his 29-over spell.

Gul to skip Asia Cup

Lahore: Umar Gul is unlikely to be part of Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka due to a lingering shoulder injury that also ruled him out of World T20. I had an MRI done on it a few days back and compared to the first one I had immediately after the injury,the shoulder has 80-90% healed, Gul was quoted by Cricinfo. But the doctor has advised me not to take a chance at the Asia Cup because I might aggravate a healing injury, he said.

SL oppose Howard nomination

New Delhi: Former Australia Prime Minister John Howard’s dreams to become ICC President in 2012 received a body blow on Thursday with Sri Lanka joining Zimbabwe and South Africa in resisting his nomination for the vice-president’s post. Sri Lanka Cricket’s interim committee chairman Somachandra de Silva said SLC would not support anyone without a cricket background. Howard had called Muralithran a “chucker” and the angry spinner skipped the 2004 tour of Australia.

Tendulkar tweets for charity

Mumbai: A simple message from Sachin Tendulkar on his twitter page is enough to raise Rs 1.25 crore in two weeks and the beneficiaries would be the children of the batsman’s project ‘Sachin’s Crusade against Cancer in Children’. Sachin just tweeted once two weeks ago and over Rs 125 lakhs have been collected,assumed as the largest collection by a single indiviual.

India beat Iran 3-1 in world TT

Olympian Achanta Sharath Kamal suffered a defeat but Indian men came from behind to beat Iran 3-1 in the first match of the second round in the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Moscow on Thursday. Indian men started on a dismal note with their spearhead world number 70,Sharath going down 2-3 to A Mohammadreza. Former national champion Subhajit Saha,however,came to India’s rescue and beat Noshad Alamiyan 3-1 to equalise the overall score and Soumyadeep Roy then got the better of Afshin Noroozi with an identical scoreline. Sharath then recaptured his form to spank Alamiyan 3-0 in the fourth tie and clinched the issue. India now play Serbia in the next match of the second round tomorrow. Meanwhile,Indian women got a bye in the second round and now face Israel,who thrashed Indonesia 3-0,tomorrow.

F-Ducts boost for Force India

Continuing its experiment with updates,Force India will run its own F-duct system,which gives the driver speed advantage on long straights,in this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix here. “We will be using our own version of the F-duct in practice,it’s called the SRW or switchable rear wing,” a Force India official said. With this move,Force India joins several of its competitors who are toying with the system pioneered by McLaren. The SRW is a device which allows the driver manually alter the airflow over the rear wing and thus gain a speed advantage on long straights. Ferrari is already working on it,while Red Bull Racing is also expected to unveil F-Duct tomorrow.

Milan lose to MLS team

Chris Pontius scored one goal and set up another in DC Uniteds 3-2 victory over Italian powerhouse AC Milan in a friendly on Wednesday. United have scored only four goals in nine MLS games,but they found the net with relative ease against an unmotivated Milan team that appeared to be taking a leisurely American holiday after the long Serie A season. Star forwards Ronaldinho and Alexandre Pato helped draw 30,367 fans to RFK Stadium,but Milan was without at least a half-dozen players who are with various national teams preparing for the World Cup. Ronaldinho did have one highlight – a right-footed bicycle kick that hit the right post early in the second half,a close call that left the former two-time FIFA world player of the year smiling in disbelief.

Marchisio to be key for Juve

New Juventus coach Luigi Del Neri has said he will build his side around midfielder Claudio Marchisio. Del Neri signed a two-year contract with Juventus last week after helping Sampdoria reach the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and has been charged with reinvigorating a team that finished seventh last season. “For the future I am thinking about Marchisio,he’s an important player,” Del Neri told Thursday’s Gazzetta dello Sport. “He is a central midfielder,not a winger. He is young,has a good temperament and I like him.”

London 2012 costs rise

The government says preparations for the 2012 London Olympics remain on schedule and within budget,with a projected increase in the final cost. In its latest quarterly report on the Olympic budget,the government cites a $7.2 million rise in the projected cost. The potential increase is forecast in transportation and infrastructure. The report says the increases would be mitigated by savings and reduction in risk-related costs.

