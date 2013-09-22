Sports Bar

Stenson stays in lead

*Henrik Stenson made yet another fast start then struggled in torrential rain over the closing holes to remain four strokes in front after Saturday’s third round of the season-ending Tour Championship. With the FedExCup playoff title and its bonus jackpot of $10 million also on the line at East Lake Golf Club,Stenson carded a one-under-par 69 in difficult scoring conditions to stay on track for all those honours. Long-hitting Dustin Johnson,who narrowly squeezed into the elite field of 30 players,fired a 67 to sit alone in second place at seven under,two ahead of fellow American Steve Stricker (68). FedExCup points leader Tiger Woods,seeking a sixth PGA Tour victory this season,was a distant 14 strokes off the pace after returning his first sub-par score this week,a 69.

Wei makes Japan Open final

*Malaysia’s world number one Lee Chong Wei crushed fifth-seeded Nguyen Tien Minh of Vietnam to reach the Japan Open final,brushing aside controversy at home over the resignation of his coach. The top seed and defending champion whipped the world bronze medallist 21-10,21-5 in their semi-final. Lee will play the seventh seed and hometown favourite Kenichi Tago on Sunday,hoping to lift a record fourth Japan Open title. On Thursday,Rashid Sidek tendered his resignation as Malaysia’s national singles coach. Rashid — who was not in Tokyo — reportedly said he was frustrated and disappointed with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) over its treatment of coaches.

India win two gold

*Kerala athletes P U Chitra and Mohammed Afzal brought cheers to the Indian camp by clinching a golden double each in the first-ever Asian School Track and Field Championship at Kuala Lumpur. Chitra won the 1500 m race after finishing with a timing of 4:39.11 secs while Afzal clinched the 1500 m race by clocking 3:58.34 secs,for their second gold medal in the championship. Chitra,winner of the 58th National School Games at Etawah,Uttar Pradesh,had earlier bagged the gold in the 3000 m race with a timing of 10:05.22 secs. Afzal had earlier won the 800 m race.

Pune win I-league opener

*Flying high after their recent Durand Cup triumph,Mohammedan Sporting got a reality check when a new-look Pune FC rallied to beat them 3-1 in their I-League opener. Spain-born Raul Fabiani (16th and 76th minute) stole the show with a brace and set up another for James Meyer (52nd) to help Pune FC go past Mohammedan Sporting,who were leading with an 11th minute Joshimar d’Silva Martins’ strike. Fabiani,who received a yellow card for a hand ball in the 28th minute,was sent off in the 77th minute for a second booking. Despite being reduced to 10 men,Pune FC,under new coach Mike Snoei,thwarted Mohammedan Sporting’s attempts for a comeback. Having been promoted to the top tier after four years,Mohammedan Sporting,egged on by 15,000-odd crowd never got back in the game.

HC stays Shetty MCA ban

*The Bombay HC upheld a civil court’s order to stay the five-year ban imposed by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on BCCI’s game development officer Ratnakar Shetty saying the action was “pre-determined and drastic.” Justice Anoop Mohta directed MCA to accept Shetty’s nomination to represent the Bombay Union Sports Club which would enable him to contest the bi-annual elections scheduled to be held on October 18. The court clarified that if MCA approaches the SC in appeal then Shetty’s nomination would be subject to the outcome of that petition. Shetty was banned for alleging that some office bearers of MCA might be involved in black marketing of tickets of the Indo-Pak T20 international played at Ahmedabad on December 28 last year..

