Serena apologises to Sharapova after war of words

Serena Williams launched a charm offensive on Sunday as she sought to broker a truce with Maria Sharapova and calm the storm surrounding comments she made about a rape victim.

On the eve of Wimbledon,where she is defending champion,the pre-tournament focus has been on an interview she gave to Rolling Stone magazine that touched on a high-profile teenage rape case in Ohio and brought her into conflict with her Russian rival Sharapova.

The piece included an account of a private conversation between Serena and her sister Venus that the reporter interpreted as an attack on Sharapova’s relationship with Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov.

Sharapova,soundly beaten by Serena in the French Open final earlier this month,hit back on Saturday telling the world number one to keep her nose out of other people’s business,adding an edge to the women’s competition at the grasscourt slam. “I made it a point to reach out to Maria because she was inadvertently brought into the situation by assumptions made by the reporter,” a smiling Williams told reporters.

“I personally talked to Maria at the player party,incidentally. I said,look,I want to personally apologise to you if you are offended by being brought into my situation. I want to take this moment to just pour myself,be open,say I’m very sorry for this whole situation…

“I’m the first person to reach out to individuals and people if I feel that something may have hurt them or something may have been misconstrued.”

The controversial interview quoted Serena as talking about a “a top-five player who is now in love”.

It added: “She begins every interview with ‘I’m so happy. I’m so lucky’ – it’s so boring. She’s still not going to be invited to the cool parties. And,hey,if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart,go for it’.”

While Serena did not deny making the comments,she was clearly angry that her private words had ended up in print.

