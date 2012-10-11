Second seed Ranjeet falls,concedes

Top seed Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan was stretched to three sets before making it to the quarterfinals of the Fenesta Nationals but Wednesdays highlight was second seed Ranjeet Virali Murugesan who after winning the second set to equalise the match against Arjun Kadhe had a fall on the court,twisted his ankle and conceded the clash. Fourth seed PC Vignesh also retired with a bout of fever after losing the first set to Delhis Saurabh Singh.
Though Nedunchezhiyan beat Tamil Nadu statemate Ajai Selvaraj 6-2 3-6 6-1,the 23-year-old felt he could have played a more consistent game. Selvarajs serve and groundstrokes were packed with power and pace but his body gave up towards the end as he started cramping and missed easy overhead shots because of a shoulder niggle. Im still a bit rusty. He put pressure on my backhand,hit hard forehands and did other things to trouble my game while I was being a bit hesitant in playing my game in the second set. To get broken twice in a set is a very bad stat to come out with, Jeevan said.
Jeevan feels he will have to improve in specific match situations and be more aggressive against Ashwin Vijayaraghavan,who he has lost to at an ITF last year.
RESULTS: (MENS) Arjun Kadhe bt 2-V M Ranjeet 6-3 4-6 1-0,Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash bt Ronak Manuja 6-3 6-1,Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Tejas Chaukalkar 6-0,6-1; 9-Siddharth Rawat bt Kaza V Sharma 7-6 (7-4),6-1; Vaidik Munshaw bt 6-Saurabh Sukul 6-2,6-2 (WOMENS) 1-Rishika Sunkara bt Devanshi Bhemjiyani 6-2,6-3; 2-Prerna Bhambri bt Tarranum Handa 6-2,6-2
