Second seed Ranjeet falls,concedes

Top seed Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan was stretched to three sets before making it to the quarterfinals of the Fenesta Nationals but Wednesdays highlight was second seed Ranjeet Virali Murugesan who after winning the second set to equalise the match against Arjun Kadhe had a fall on the court,twisted his ankle and conceded the clash. Fourth seed PC Vignesh also retired with a bout of fever after losing the first set to Delhis Saurabh Singh.

Though Nedunchezhiyan beat Tamil Nadu statemate Ajai Selvaraj 6-2 3-6 6-1,the 23-year-old felt he could have played a more consistent game. Selvarajs serve and groundstrokes were packed with power and pace but his body gave up towards the end as he started cramping and missed easy overhead shots because of a shoulder niggle. Im still a bit rusty. He put pressure on my backhand,hit hard forehands and did other things to trouble my game while I was being a bit hesitant in playing my game in the second set. To get broken twice in a set is a very bad stat to come out with, Jeevan said.

Jeevan feels he will have to improve in specific match situations and be more aggressive against Ashwin Vijayaraghavan,who he has lost to at an ITF last year.

RESULTS: (MENS) Arjun Kadhe bt 2-V M Ranjeet 6-3 4-6 1-0,Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash bt Ronak Manuja 6-3 6-1,Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Tejas Chaukalkar 6-0,6-1; 9-Siddharth Rawat bt Kaza V Sharma 7-6 (7-4),6-1; Vaidik Munshaw bt 6-Saurabh Sukul 6-2,6-2 (WOMENS) 1-Rishika Sunkara bt Devanshi Bhemjiyani 6-2,6-3; 2-Prerna Bhambri bt Tarranum Handa 6-2,6-2

