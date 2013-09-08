Second Eng-Aus ODI today

After the first ODI at Leeds between the two sides was washed away,action now shifts to Old Trafford for the second ODI of the five match series between the bitter rivals. While both sides will feature fairly different line-ups from the Test set-up,Australia is still seeking to turn around a dismal tour so far. They had lost the Test series 3-0,and their only wins so far came in the first T20 game against England and an ODI win against minnows Scotland. England will be led by Eoin Morgan and Michael Clarke will be in the hot seat for Australia.

PCB incur loss

Indias refusal to play a bilateral series has incurred the Pakistan Cricket Board a loss of atleast USD 1.6 million. According to the budgetary documents,the PCB has to repay an amount of USD 1.6 million to the Dubai-based broadcaster,Taj Entertainment Network since there was no bilateral series with India in their last agreement. India has not agreed to tour Pakistan or even play against us at a neutral venue since the Mumbai attacks and this is costing the PCB big revenues, a PCB official said.

Lahiri tumbles

India’s Anirban Lahiri struggled as he carded a four-over 75 that saw him tumble down from overnight tied eighth to joint 32nd at the end of the penultimate round of Omega European Masters in Crans Montana,Switzerland. Lahiri,who opened the week with an eighth-under 63,is now four-under 209 for three rounds and 12 shots behind the new leader,Lee Craig,who carded a stunning round of 11-under 61. Shiv Kapur (70) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) are also tied 32nd with Lahiri as all other Indians have missed the cut. Lahiri’s steep fall came through five bogeys and a double bogey with just three birdies to compensate for them.

Milito set for Inter return

Inter Milan striker Diego Milito says he is close to completing his comeback from injury after scoring in a friendly on Saturday. The Argentine,out of action since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury during Inters Europa League win over CFR Cluj in February,netted in a 2-2 draw with Swiss side Lugano. Milito has scored 73 goals for Inter and is a fans favourite because of his exploits during their treble success in 2010,when under the guidance of Jose Mourinho they won the Serie A title,the Italian Cup and the Champions League. He scored six goals during their successful Champions League campaign,including two against Bayern Munich in the final.

Arab triathlete dead

Arab triathlon champion Roy Nasr was killed when he was hit by a car while cycling in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, local newspapers reported on Saturday. He was 49 years old. Lebanese national Nasr,who won third place in the ITU World Championship in Beijing in 2011,died on impact when a vehicle struck him as he was training with two friends on Friday morning. One friend was also hit and injured. The National newspaper said hundreds of tribute messages had been posted on the Facebook page of the TriDubai club he co-founded.

Koevermans cautious

They may have tasted success in their their last two outings against Maldives,but Indian football coach Wim Koevermans said ahead of their SAFF Cup semifinal against the islanders that underestimating a team was not in his nature. “That is past. We need to lie in the present. We don’t underestimate any team and won’t ever underestimate any,” Koevermans said. The Dutchman stressed on the importance of recovery of players in such a hectic schedule. “It’s a difficult schedule. But I’m still not happy with the quality of the practice ground,” he said at the official media interaction. “Everyone is available for the semifinal against Maldives,” he added.

