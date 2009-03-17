School boy offers Vettori tips to get Sachin’s scalp

New Zealand cricket captain Daniel Vettori has reportedly received some tips from a schoolboy on how to get the wicket of Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

According to the Waikato Times,Owen Robinson told the Black Caps skipper that Tendulkar is susceptible to the lofted drive after bowling to the cricket superstar in the nets.

The St Paul’s Collegiate bowler,however,was initially reluctant to offer an assessment after bowling to the Indian star in the Seddon Park nets on Monday,but after some persuasion reckoned Tendulkar might be susceptible to getting out to a lofted drive.

“I found Tendulkar likes to drive and drive on the up and put a few in the air but he might have just been toying with me though,” said Robinson,laughing at the prospect of tearing apart the form of a player who has scored more test centuries than any other cricketer.

Robinson was one of a handful of promising Waikato cricketers who helped the touring side with their batting practice. He had no joy with swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag at all. “He smashed me,” said Robinson.

Vettori is the last St Paul’s old boy to play for the Black Caps and Robinson admitted that “the school still idolises him”.

But he predicted the New Zealand side would have their hands full trying to win the three-test series against India.

“I think they’ll go well in Hamilton but it’ll be tough in the other two tests,” Robinson said.

Leg spinner Jono Hickey,a New Zealand and Northern-Districts under-19 representative,had more than just a prized scalp to take away from the session Indian opener Gautham Gambhir gave him one of his bats. “It was a privilege to bowl to them pretty overwhelming really,” Robinson said.

