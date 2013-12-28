Quick singles – Day 3,Session 2: Jacques Kallis enthralls Kingsmead

South Africa resumed Day 3 at 181/3 post-lunch in overcast conditions. The match was evenly poised at that stage and was capable of going either way. AB de Villiers brought up his 34th ODI fifty and Jacques Kallis was soon to follow. AB departed for 74,Kallis is still going rock strong.

MSD’s Man Friday

Although the post lunch session largely belonged to the Proteas,Ravindra Jadeja was like the breath of fresh air. Trying to justify his inclusion in the team replacing regular spinner R Ashwin,Jadeja had a lot at stake.

As Jacques Kallis and AB de Villers came to crease post-lunch,they accelerated the scoring rate with a flurry of boundaries off Indian seamers. That is when MSD pulled-out his trump card and broke the solid partnership. AB was looking good for a hundred and a brilliant delivery from Jadeja sent him packing. With Jadeja getting some purchase from the wicket,MSD even delayed his decision to take the new ball.

Why,Kallis why?

Why is Kallis retiring? The 38-year-old,arguably the best Test all-rounder,might be playing his last game,but he isn’t leaving any stones unturned. The right-hander brought up his 59th Test fifty,and sixth against India in the post-lunch session. Chasing a number of milestones in his final game,Kallis is rapidly charging towards Rahul Dravid’s Test runs record. His 127-run partnership with AB de Villiers was a pleasure to watch as both the batsmen tightened South Africa’s grip on the match.

