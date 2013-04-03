PM-Sonia model ‘ideal’ for future: Cong

Adding a new twist to the debate over the Congresss prime ministerial candidate in the event of the party securing a fresh mandate in 2014,the ruling party said Tuesday that the equation between Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi is an ideal model in any democracy for future also.

The relationship which exists between Sonia Gandhi as Congress president and Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister is unique and something which has never been seen before. I think,in any democracy,this is perhaps the ideal model for future also, Congress general secretary and media department chairman Janardan Dwivedi told mediapersons here.

His remarks came in the backdrop of Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singhs recent remarks disapproving of two power centres. I think whoever is the PM should have the authority to function, Singh had said. Sources said Sonia was greatly upset with his statement and Dwivedis clarification today conveyed her sentiments.

While Dwivedis statement was construed as an indication that Rahul Gandhi may not necessarily be the partys prime ministerial candidate in 2014,party sources clarified that his remark did not pertain to any individual,nor should it be seen in the context of Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs recent remarks indicating his willingness for a third term in office. Dwivedis statement,however,did convey the possibility of two different individuals holding the posts of Congress president and prime minister in future also,said sources.

As for Rahuls role,Dwivedi said: Rahulji has been given the responsibility of the organisation for now. The party will see what happens in future.

He said the Congress vice-president has already made it clear that his priority is organisation. …as I and the party understand it,he has made it clear that there is no question of the prime ministers post now, said Dwivedi in an apparent reference to Rahuls remarks recently that asking him whether he wants to be the PM is a wrong question.

Dwivedi later told The Indian Express that his ideal model remark pertained to the existing relationship between the Congress president and the PM. It is ideal for the future,in any democratic set-up, he said. As for the partys PM candidate,he said,the party will take a call on the campaign and leadership later.

Dwivedi said that unlike other political parties where there is visible or invisible tension and misunderstanding between the party chief and the government head,in the UPA,Sonia and Manmohan have been running the party and the government with full humility and mutual understanding. What could be better than this for a democracy? he said.

