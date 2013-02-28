Pak to hand over 11 Indian prisoners tomorrow

Pakistani authorities will hand over 11 Indian prisoners,including seven fishermen,to Indian authorities at the Wagah land border crossing tomorrow,officials said today.

The seven fishermen were released this morning from a jail in the southern port city of Karachi and sent by bus to Lahore.

The four other Indians would be released from jails in Lahore,officials of the Indian High Commission said.

The Indians are being released as they had completed their prison terms.

The fishermen were arrested on the charge of violating Pakistan’s maritime boundary.

The 11 prisoners will be repatriated via the Wagahcrossing tomorrow morning,officials said.

India and Pakistan arrest dozens of fishermen every year on charges of violating the maritime boundary.

In recent years,the two countries have taken several steps to speed up the release of the fishermen.

Last month,Interior Minister Rehman Malik announced that all Indian fishermen being held in Pakistani jails would be released soon as a goodwill gesture.

Recent figures from rights groups showed that over 250 Indian fishermen are being held in Pakistani jails while around 125 Pakistani fishermen are in Indian prisons.

