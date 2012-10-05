Obama,Romney presidential debate generates 10 mn tweets

Almost 10.3 million tweets were fired off during the first of three presidential debates between President Barack Obama and Republican contender Mitt Romney,according to a report.

That is 10.3 million messages in 140-characters or less sent out over 1.5-hour period.

According to ABC News,the popular micro blogging firm said it is the most tweeted event in recent US political history,beating out any of the 2012 convention speeches.

Twitter also released a graph,which showed the most popular moments in the debate,according to the number of tweets per minute,or TPM.

According to the report,beyond the sheer volume of information and humor,there was genuine discussion happening on the social platform.

Some voiced their frustration with a particular candidate,while others remarked on the style of the debate,the report said.

