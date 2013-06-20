No change in position on Kashmir: US

The United States has said there has been no change in its position on Kashmir and encourages India and Pakistan to resolve its differences bilaterally.

“As always,we encourage cooperation and consultation and discussion between the Governments of India and Pakistan,” the State Department spokesperson,Jen Psaki,told reporters at her daily news conference.

She was responding to questions on the ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the line of control. “Our position has not changed on Kashmir. And those discussions are up to the governments of India and Pakistan,” Psaki said.

