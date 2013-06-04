Nishabd actress Jiah Khan commits suicide

Bollywood actress Jiah Khan allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Mumbai,police said.

The 25-year-old actress reportedly hanged herself at her Juhu residence late last night.

According to the police her maid,watchman and neighbours are being interrogated to find out her last visitors.

Jiah Khan made her acting debut in the controversial Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd where she acted opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Upon its release in March 2007,the film received mixed reviews,but Jiah Khan was noted for her confidence,attitude,and sex appeal.

She also got a Filmfare Best Debutant nomination for her bold role in the movie.

Jiah then appeared alongside Aamir Khan in A R Murugadoss’s Ghajini,the Hindi remake of the director’s own Tamil film of the same name.

Later she appeared as a supporting actress in Sajid Khan’s multi-starrer comedy film Housefull (2010). This was her last film.

Jiah,whose original name was Nafisa Khan,changed her name before making her film debut in Nishabd in 2007.

In 2012,she changed her name back to Nafisa Khan.

Jiah Khan’s mother and sister had gone out and she was alone at the house when the incident happened,police said.

“Jiah’s mother and sister found her hanging when they returned at around 11 PM,” police said,adding that Jiah Khan used her own dupatta to hang herself.

Police said postmortem of the body will be conducted today and they have registered a case of accidental death.

Police are yet to record the statement of the actress’ mother as she is in shock.

