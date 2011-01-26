Medvedev praises Indo-Russia ties in message to India

Relations between Russia and India,based on mutual trust,have reached a qualitatively new level of privileged partnership,Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a message to President Pratibha Patil and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on India’s 61st Republic Day.

“The peoples of Russia and India traditionally build relations on the basis of friendship,mutual trust and respect. Ten years ago,our nations signed the Declaration of Strategic Partnership. Since then,we have been able to achieve a great deal – most importantly,to reach a qualitatively new level of privileged strategic partnership,” Medvedev wrote.

He noted that Russia and India were closely coordinating their foreign policy approaches concerning international and regional problems and are witnessing progress in business ties.

“We are seeing dynamic development in our business ties,which are aimed at modernising our nations’ economies and implementing high technologies.

“We are broadening humanitarian contacts and direct communication between our citizens,” Medvedev wrote to the Indian leaders.

He said the special nature of bilateral ties was consolidated during the Russian-Indian Summit in December last in New Delhi.

“The agreements we have reached following the talks,pertaining to implementing major joint projects in energy,military technical cooperation,medicine and telecommunications,have become a new important milestone in the development of the full spectrum of our constructive interactions,” Medvedev wrote according to a Kremlin release.

He expressed confidence that through the joint efforts,the progressive development of a multidimensional Russian-Indian partnership will continue in 2011,for the benefit of the peoples of India,Russia and in the interests of strengthening international stability and security.

