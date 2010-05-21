Maradona unveils WC squad,loses temper

Argentina coach Diego Maradona named his final 23-man squad for the World Cup on Thursday,then ran over a cameraman with his Mini and yelled abuses at him at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex.

What an ******* you are,Maradona shouted after braking. How can you put your foot under the wheel,man? Paramedics ran to the scene to attend to the cameraman who was taken away for further treatment. Local media reported that police from the Ezeiza district on the outskirts of the city took pictures of the car.

The coach left later by a back exit after handing over his squad list to the Argentine federation. The squad includes Lionel Messi of Barcelona,Carlos Tevez of Manchester City and most of the countrys other big stars.

The big surprise was the inclusion of defender Ariel Garce,who played his first international match for Argentina earlier this month against Haiti. The list includes tremendous power up front,led by Messi,Carlos Tevez and Gonzalo Higuain.

Argentina face Canada on Monday in Buenos Aires,in what is expected to be their last warm-up before the World Cup. The 1978 and 86 champions open on June 12 in South Africa against Nigeria and also face Greece and South Korea in Group B.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero,Mariano Andujar,Diego Pozo; Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi,Martin Demichelis,Walter Samuel,Gabriel Heinze,Nicolas Burdisso,Ariel Garce,Clemente Rodriguez; Midfielders: Jonas Gutierrez,Juan Sebastian Veron,Javier Mascherano,Angel Di Maria,Javier Pastore,Maxi Rodriguez,Mario Bolatti; Forwards: Lionel Messi,Gonzalo Higuain,Carlos Tevez,Diego Milito,Sergio Aguero,Martin Palermo

Injured Torres,Fabregas included in Spain squad

Madrid: Coach Vicente del Bosque included Fernando Torres and Cesc Fabregas in Spains 23-man World Cup squad,featuring most of the team that won the European championship two years ago.

Del Bosque expects Torres and Fabregas to recover from injuries in time for the June 11-July 11 tournament. Spains first Group H game is against Switzerland in Durban on June 16. They could be fit for friendlies against Saudi Arabia,South Korea and Poland ahead of the tournament,with Torres recovering from knee surgery and Fabregas on the mend from a fractured leg.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas,Pepe Reina,Victor Valdes; Defenders: Raul Albiol,Alvaro Arbeloa,Joan Capdevila,Carlos Marchena,Gerard Pique,Carles Puyol,Sergio Ramos; Midfielders: Xabi Alonso,Sergio Busquets,Cesc Fabregas,Andres Iniesta,Javier Martinez,David Silva,Xavi Hernandez; Forwards: Jesus Navas,Juanma Mata,Pedro Rodriguez,Fernando Llorente,Fernando Torres,David Villa.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App