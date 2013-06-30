Kingston: West Indies win toss,ask India to bat

West Indies stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited India to bat in the second match of the cricket tri-series,here today.

West Indies’ regular skipper Dwayne Bravo missed out on the game due to a groin strain. Ravi Rampaul has also been left due to sprained ankle.

Tino Best and Devon Smith have replaced the two injured players.

India have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C),Rohit Sharma,Shikhar Dhawan,Virat Kohli,Dinesh Karthik,Suresh Raina,Ravindra Jadeja,R Ashwin,Bhuvaneshwar Kumar,Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C),Chris Gayle,Johonson Charles,Devon Smith,Marlon Samuels,Darren Bravo,Denesh Ramdin,Darren Sammy,Sunil Narine,Kemar Roach and Tino Best.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App