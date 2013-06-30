Presents Latest News

Kingston: West Indies win toss,ask India to bat

West Indies' regular skipper Dwayne Bravo missed out on the game due to a groin strain.

Written by PTI | Published: June 30, 2013 8:57 pm
Related News

West Indies stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited India to bat in the second match of the cricket tri-series,here today.

West Indies’ regular skipper Dwayne Bravo missed out on the game due to a groin strain. Ravi Rampaul has also been left due to sprained ankle.

Tino Best and Devon Smith have replaced the two injured players.

India have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C),Rohit Sharma,Shikhar Dhawan,Virat Kohli,Dinesh Karthik,Suresh Raina,Ravindra Jadeja,R Ashwin,Bhuvaneshwar Kumar,Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C),Chris Gayle,Johonson Charles,Devon Smith,Marlon Samuels,Darren Bravo,Denesh Ramdin,Darren Sammy,Sunil Narine,Kemar Roach and Tino Best.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News