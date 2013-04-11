Presents Latest News

Kimi Raikkonen unsure of Formula One career

Kimi Raikkonen had no reaction to fresh speculation of a move to Red Bull in 2014.

Written by Associated Press | Shanghai | Published: April 11, 2013 12:43 pm
Lotus driver Kimi Raikkonen says he will probably stay in Formula One next season,although he had no reaction to fresh speculation of a move to Red Bull in 2014.

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz and his right-hand man Helmut Marko have both been quoted in the past week saying Raikkonen is on their list of potential drivers for next season. Mark Webber is on a one-year deal at Red Bull and his relationship with the team was damaged by the team-orders controversy at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen,speaking Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix,said ”I don’t have a contract for next year so I don’t have a plan. I probably will be (in Formula One) but it’s a funny place.”

