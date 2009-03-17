IPL submits re-revised schedule to MHA

Moving swiftly following their meeting with the government on Monday,the organisers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) submitted a re-revised tournament schedule to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday.

“A fresh schedule has been received. We have forwarded this new schedule to the respective state governments seeking their views on the feasibility of the dates,” a senior MHA official told The Indian Express.

While MHA officials said that some re-jigging of dates had been done in the latest schedule,they were tight-lipped on the details of the new itinerary.

However,the ministry made it clear that any decision on the matter will only be made once the eight state governments,where matches are planned to be held,respond favourably to this new schedule.

IPL had submitted the first revised schedule on March 7. However,with all the state governments except Tamil Nadu expressing some concern or the other,the MHA had told the IPL organisers that it would not be feasible to hold the tournament as per that schedule and has asked them for a fresh schedule.

Senior officials from the BCCI,IPL and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association had met Special Secretary (Internal Security) Raman Srivastava on Monday to deliberate over the matter.

