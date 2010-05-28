In-form Malouda wants to win over fans

Florent Malouda hopes to have the same kind of success with France in the World Cup that he enjoyed this season with English champion Chelsea. Maloudas best ever season helped Chelsea win the Premier League and FA Cup double. After a long spell out of the national team,the midfielder is firmly back in coach Raymond Domenechs plans for the World Cup.

When you have such a great season,where youve shared so much with the fans,you want to experience the same thing with the national team, Malouda said after France beat Costa Rica 2-1 on Wednesday.

We dont want to go back to our clubs with our heads down. When you win titles with your club,you become more ambitious.

Reflecting on Frances surprising run to the 2006 World Cup final,Malouda says the fans were proud of us and we want to get that back in South Africa.

Maloudas international career under Domenech looked to be finished when he criticised the team tactics after Frances embarrassing European Championship performance two years ago  where the team crashed out in the group stages.

Domenech used Malouda as a defensive midfielder,and he was barely allowed to go over the halfway line. Despite the constraints imposed upon him,Malouda found himself heavily criticised by Domenech. He responded by hitting back with some choice complaints of his own. He was subsequently dropped for seven of the 10 World Cup qualifiers.

Now,Domenech finally seems inclined to play to the teams attacking strengths rather than continuing the quest for defensive stability that proved so elusive. He has switched to a 4-3-3 formation with Malouda on the left of midfield,Lyons Jeremy Toulalan holding the center ground and Bordeauxs Yoann Gourcuff on the right. Against Costa Rica,Domenech picked Patrice Evra just behind Malouda and Franck Ribery just ahead in a potentially scintillating left flank.

What I like about the new system is that its more attacking,I have more freedom and Im not just a defensive midfielder like at Euro 2008, Malouda said. Im someone who enjoys responsibility. It was quite painful for me the last couple of years when I was on the (France) bench. I did my best to turn the situation around,and Im very happy.

Maloudas versatility worked against him before,because he has sometimes had to play as a defensive midfielder and even briefly as a left back for Chelsea when Ashley Cole broke his ankle in February. A flurry of goals toward the end of the 2008-09 season were an indication that Maloudas true talents had been overlooked.

There was a spell this season where I played just behind the strikers. I felt free in a position that I liked, Malouda said.

Although Domenech is unlikely to give him the same freedom Ancelotti does,Malouda understands the bigger picture. It wont matter if Im a world champion.

