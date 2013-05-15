India’s tour of Zimbabwe put on hold

Indian cricket team’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe,earlier scheduled to be held in July,has been put “on hold” due to “fatigue factor”.

The tour was supposed to follow the Champions Trophy in England and a tri-series in the West Indies from June 28 to July 11.

The tour has been put on hold due to “fatigue factor”,a BCCI official was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

The ICC’s Future Tours Programme had scheduled three ODIs to be hosted in Zimbabwe and there was also talk of that being extended to five.

The BCCI has assured that it will “respect” its commitment to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and intends to visit there at some stage,though it has not set any time frame yet.

However,both ZC and broadcasters SuperSport are unaware of the proposed postponement,according to the report .

The postponement is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for Zimbabwean cricket,most notably financially.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App