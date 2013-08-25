Indian Badminton League: PV Sindhu beats Tine Baun in battle of the ages

P V Sindhu of Awadhe Warriors stamped her class over experienced Tine Baun of Mumbai Masters in a three-game thriller in the inaugural Indian Badminton League (IBL) in Bangalore on Saturday.

Sindhu,18,prevailed over Baun,34,21-12,19-21,11-8 in the women’s singles match to level the tie 1-1 after Vladimir Ivanov had given Mumbai Masters a 1-0 lead by defeating R M V Gurusaidutt 21-18,20-21,11-9 in the first men’s singles match.

In the women’s singles match,the reputation of Baun did not matter as bronze medalist at World Championships Sindhu went about her business with ease and comfortably won the the first game 21-12 with a cross court push.

In the second game,Sindhu maintained her composure and was ahead at the first break 7-5. Baun clawed her way back but Sindhu stuck on for a slight lead at 14-12 after the second break. Baun,however,fought back to take the second game 21-19,levelling the match at 1-1.

Baun brought her depth of experience and went ahead of Sindhu 6-5 in the only break in the decider. However,Sindhu prevailed over Tine after she displayed a great game to win 11-8 and thus keeping Warriors in the hunt.

Results: Awadhe Warriors bt Mumbai Masters 3-2 ( Vladimir Ivanov (MM) bt RMV Gurusaidutt(AW)21-18,20-21,11-9; PV Sindhu (AW) bt Tine Baun 21-12,19-21,11-8; Markis Kido/Mathias Boe (AW) bt Sumeet Reddy and Manu Attri (MM) 21-16,21-14; Lee Chong Wei (MM)bt K Srikkanth (AW) 21-15,20-21 11-5; M Kido/Pia Bernadeth (AW) bt V Ivanov/ Sikki Reddy 21-19 21-15)

