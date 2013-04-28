In nets,over to Gayle is practice for Super Over

Despite having been an integral part of T&Ts success story,Ravi Rampaul has had to make do with watching his compatriots set the IPL stage ablaze. The 27-year-old pacer though has made the most of his maiden fling in IPL VI,adding firepower to the RCB attack. Here,he speaks to The Sunday Express about the pressures of bowling in T20s,love for fast bowling and playing alongside Chris Gayle. Excerpts.

You are a rarity,the first fast bowler of East Indian origin to represent the Caribbean?

I wasnt initially aware of that. People have told me that over the years. It was more about following my dreams. I love bowling fast,the feeling of fear I can induce in a batsman.

You hardly look menacing,unlike say Kemar Roach or Fidel Edwards.

I think its the culture. They are two Bajan (from Barbados) fast bowlers and I am from Trinidad,and Trinis are loveable people. We too play hard and fearless cricket,but its tough for Trinis to look menacing even while doing that (laughs). Even I like to bang the batsmen with a few short balls when I get angry,though the angst wont be too evident. My primary method with the new-ball anyway is to swing the ball.

How frustrating was it to wait so long for your maiden IPL contract?

It wasnt frustrating at all because I was playing for the West Indies or for Trinidad. I have always followed the IPL,and I sort of liked the colour purple of Kolkata Knight Riders. Its more about the colour than the team (laughs),so sometime I thought of playing for KKR so I can wear a purple uniform. But Im glad I was picked up by RCB  this way Im on the same side as Gayle.

You were pushed into the deep end in your first few IPL matches itself.

My first IPL game was against Chennai and theres no better team to start than them. Lots of noise and it was a tight situation,but I made sure I gave my best. I never expected that Super Over against Delhi. Our coach (Ray Jennings) came to me and asked can you bowl the over,and I said yes. I was nervous,but I wanted to come out of that challenging situation as a winner.

Can you train for a Super Over?

The best way is by bowling at Gayle in the nets and think of it as a Super Over. On most occasions,it feels like one.

You also received a bear hug from Ian Bishop after that match.

I think he was more scared than me. And he gave me a big hug after that over. Bishop is a fellow Trinidadian pacer and has always been a source of inspiration. He was my team manager during the U-15 days playing for T&T and hes gradually become my mentor. Im lucky he was there to witness the Super Over.

