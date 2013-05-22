Imran Khan leaves hospital after poll campaign fall

Pakistani cricket-hero-turned-politician Imran Khan left hospital on Wednesday after treatment for back injuries suffered in a fall in Lahore,television stations said.

Khan,who has been fitted with a spinal brace to aid recovery,fell from a fork-lift taking him to a poll campaign podium on May 7.

A general election four days later handed a landslide victory to Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). But Khan’s campaign electrified many,pushing his Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) from a marginal party to the country’s third-largest.

Khan walked out of hospital by a back exit,avoiding reporters,television said.

Khan has accused the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) of killing a senior PTI member on Saturday outside her home in the upscale Defence area of Karachi,capping a bloody election in which about 150 people were killed nationwide.

MQM leaders condemned the killing by unidentified gunman and demanded a retraction from Khan.

