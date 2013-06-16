Presents Latest News

ICC Champions Trophy: Statistical highlights of the game between India and Pakistan

India remain the only team to have won all three games in the present competition.

Birmingham | Published: June 16, 2013 9:52 am
# Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent performer in the present edition of the ICC Champions Trophy,scoring 114 vs South Africa; 102 not out vs West Indies and 48 vs Pakistan.

# Dhawan took his overall ODI average to 47.57  his tally being 333 runs in eight innings,including two centuries and a fifty.

# Dhawan’s tally of 264 at an average of 132.00 is the highest by any batsman in three matches in an ICC Champions Trophy edition.

# Ravindra Jadeja,with nine wickets (ave.10.77) in three matches,is the leading wicket-taker in the present tournament. His tally is the highest by an Indian bowler in a competition in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# Jadeja’s bowling record vs Pakistan is impressive in ODIs,claiming seven wickets at 19.00 runs apiece. His economy rate of 3.50 is his lowest against any team in ODIs.

# India remain the only team to have won all three games in the present competition. Their magnificent win is their 50th over Pakistan in 125 ODIs — Lost 71 and no-result four success rate 41.32.

# India have won against Pakistan for the first time in three games in the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan had won the first two games — by three wickets at Edgbaston on September 19,2004 and by 54 runs at Centurion on September 26,2009.

# Pakistan have finished the ICC Champions Trophy tournament without registering a single win — the first occasion was in the ICC knock-out in Dhaka in 1998-99.

# Pakistan have lost five consecutive matches between September 30,2009 and June 15,2013 for the first time in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# Pakistan (165) have posted their lowest total against India in ODIs in England,surpassing the 180 at Old Trafford,Manchester on June 8,1999.

# With 173 runs at an average of 86.50,Misbah-ul-Haq is the leading run-getter for Pakistan in the present tournament.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/19) recorded his best bowling figures against Pakistan in ODIs,eclipsing the two for 27 at Chennai on December 30,2012. His figures are also his best in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# Kumar has been adjudged the Man of the Match for the first time in ODIs.

# Asad Shafiq (41 off 57 balls) posted his highest score vs India in ODIs — also his highest score in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# R Ashwin (2/35) recorded his best bowling figures vs Pakistan in ODIs — also his best in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# Two consecutive stands of 100-plus followed by a 50-plus in the ICC Champions Trophy have been recorded by an Indian opening pair for the first time — 127 vs South Africa; 101 vs West Indies and 58 vs Pakistan.

# Dhawan and Sharma’s 58-run opening partnership is India’s first fifty-plus vs Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# A fifty-plus partnership for the first wicket in eight innings has been recorded against Pakistan in ODIs.

