French fisherman survives Australian crocodile attack

A French fisherman has survived an attack by a young crocodile off the coast of northern Australia.

Yoann Galeran was back at work Monday aboard a fishing boat after he was attacked the night before by a saltwater crocodile between 2 meters (6 feet 7 inches) and 2.5 meters (8 feet 2 inches) long.

The 29-year-old says he was swimming from shore to a dinghy about 15 meters (50 feet) away when the crocodile grabbed his head and neck in its jaws and attempted to drown him in a maneuver known as a death roll.

He escaped but was treated for wounds to his head and neck at a hospital in the remote mining town of Nhulunbuy. Galeran is an Australian resident born in the southeastern French city of Avignon.

