Freight tariff to go up from Oct 1,passenger fares untouched

Railway freight traiff will go up from October 1 due to the increase in fuel cost but passenger fares will remain untouched,according to Minister of State for Railways Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

However,he did not quantify the percentage of hike in freight tariff saying it was a budget proposal to review the fuel adjustment component (FAC) after six months.

“Tariff has already been increased. As per the proposal of the budget,it will be hiked again in October,” said Chowdhury on the sidelines of a conference here.

Railways had earlier hiked the freight rate by 5.7 per cent in April 1 while linking the fuel adjustment component (FAC) with goods tariff. FAC is linked with fuel and energy prices and calculated accordingly.

Asked whether passenger fares will also be considered for further hike,Chowdhury replied in the negative. “No it will be freight only,” he said.

“The FAC is proposed in the budget. It is a budget proposal that tariff will be examined taking the fuel cost in mind after every six months,” Minister said.

However,he said,”It will be in a dynamic way. If the global oil price will decrease then freight traiff will also decrease,” and added “the rupee value…current scenario is volatile. It is a concern for all of us.”

Railways is in the process of setting up Rail Tariff Authority (RTA) for which it got cabinet approval this month.

Once the RTA is constituted,it will suggest the level of tariff for both the freight and passenger fares from time to time taking into account the input cost and volatile market conditions.

While delivering his address at the conference on “Modernisation of Indian Railways – Challenges and opportunities,” Chowdhury said India should emulate China’s progress in the field and batted for “friendship” between the two countries.

“It is my wish to travel from Delhi to Beijing in a train because China is our neighbouring country.

“When we are talking of a barrier-free world,let us dream first. All problems will be solved if friendship between elephant and dragon is established,” he said.

