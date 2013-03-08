Former minister Bagrodia’s brother questioned by CBI on chopper deal

Expanding its probe into the multi-crore VVIP chopper scam,the CBI today questioned industrialist-brother of former union minister Santosh Bagrodia in connection with the deal. Satish Bagrodia,chairman of IDS Infotech,one of the firms named in the alleged bribery scandal relating to the Rs 3,546-crore chopper deal,was questioned for more than five hours at the CBI headquarters,said officials.

Sources said IDS Infotech,a software company,has been named in CBIs preliminary enquiry as one of the firms which was allegedly used to route the bribe money from Tunisia and Mauritius under the garb of engineering and other contracts. The agency has,however,not named Satish Bagrodia in its preliminary enquiry.

The CBI said Bagrodia was questioned about alleged channeling of the bribe money through his company by Italian middlemen. He refuted the allegations and said he did not interfere in the day-to-day working of the firm which is handled by other senior executives and board members. The CBI sought details of bank accounts and business dealing he had conducted in the past. He was also questioned regarding his association with the Tyagi brothers  Julie,Rajeev and Sandeep  who were earlier questioned.

The name of IDS Infotech had first cropped up in the report submitted by the Italian prosecutor which alleged the share of the bribe money to be distributed in India was routed through it under the cover of fake vouchers for software-related work. The report alleged IDS Infotech generated fake bills for software work for AgustaWestland to pump in the alleged bribe.

