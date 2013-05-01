Form is a rubbish word,says a woefully out-of-touch Gilly

Going through a lean phase,Kings XI Punjab skipper Adam Gilchrist called form a rubbish word and said his decision to sit out against Mumbai Indians was taken keeping in mind the team balance.
Gilchrist had come into last nights match having aggregated only 94 runs from eight matches. Since the last few games weve had to think about it as a selection group, Gilchrist said.
We had to look at the right balance and find the right players who were playing well and could contribute most to the team, the Australian great was quoted as saying by the leagues website.
Gilchrist believed that ones form is not an accurate indicator. Form is a rubbish word. I have hit a lot of balls in the nets and have felt very comfortable. But that hasnt translated to results in (the) games, said Gilchrist.
At the end of the day I havent contributed,and thats no problem when youve got batting talents like Shaun Marsh,(Luke) Pomersbach,David Hussey and David Miller. Its not a tough decision, he added.
Asked whether he had considered giving up the wicketkeeping and playing solely as a batsman,Gilchrist responded in the negative. No,never,Ive played years and years of cricket now. So for me its not a case of having to focus on batting because keeping is taking up time and energy. Its part of my nature and part of who I am. If anything,I have contributed more with the gloves than with the bat this year and so I am lucky to have my keeping gloves on, he said.
