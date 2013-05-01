Form is a rubbish word,says a woefully out-of-touch Gilly

Going through a lean phase,Kings XI Punjab skipper Adam Gilchrist called form a rubbish word and said his decision to sit out against Mumbai Indians was taken keeping in mind the team balance.

Gilchrist had come into last nights match having aggregated only 94 runs from eight matches. Since the last few games weve had to think about it as a selection group, Gilchrist said.

We had to look at the right balance and find the right players who were playing well and could contribute most to the team, the Australian great was quoted as saying by the leagues website.

Gilchrist believed that ones form is not an accurate indicator. Form is a rubbish word. I have hit a lot of balls in the nets and have felt very comfortable. But that hasnt translated to results in (the) games, said Gilchrist.

At the end of the day I havent contributed,and thats no problem when youve got batting talents like Shaun Marsh,(Luke) Pomersbach,David Hussey and David Miller. Its not a tough decision, he added.

Asked whether he had considered giving up the wicketkeeping and playing solely as a batsman,Gilchrist responded in the negative. No,never,Ive played years and years of cricket now. So for me its not a case of having to focus on batting because keeping is taking up time and energy. Its part of my nature and part of who I am. If anything,I have contributed more with the gloves than with the bat this year and so I am lucky to have my keeping gloves on, he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App