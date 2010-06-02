Force India sues Lotus over car design

The Vijay Mallya-owned Force India Formula One team has sued F1 rival Lotus in UK,accusing it of copying their VJM03 wind tunnel model.

The Force India F1 Team confirms it has instigated UK civil proceedings against 1Malaysia Racing Team SDN BHD (a Malaysian company),1Malaysia Racing Team (UK) Limited (Lotus Racings parent companies),Michael Gascoyne and Aerolab SRL, the Silverstone-based team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The F1 team,of which Mallya is the Chairman,alleged that Lotus,when it used the Aerolab and Fondtech facilities,utilised Force Indias intellectual property,including components and tyres exclusively licensed by Bridgestone,on its wind tunnel model design for the current Lotus T127 chassis.

Force India said these are serious claims and it would not be taking such action if it could not provide supportive evidence. Force India believes Aerolab copied the teams wind tunnel – a tool used in aerodynamic research – design model and passed it on to Lotus.

Incidentally,Lotus technical boss Gascoyne worked with Force India in the past before he was shown the door.

