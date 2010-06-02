Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Force India sues Lotus over car design

Vijay Mallya-owned Force India team has sued rival Lotus team,accusing it of copying their wind tunnel model.

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2010 2:44:41 pm
Related News

The Vijay Mallya-owned Force India Formula One team has sued F1 rival Lotus in UK,accusing it of copying their VJM03 wind tunnel model.

The Force India F1 Team confirms it has instigated UK civil proceedings against 1Malaysia Racing Team SDN BHD (a Malaysian company),1Malaysia Racing Team (UK) Limited (Lotus Racings parent companies),Michael Gascoyne and Aerolab SRL, the Silverstone-based team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The F1 team,of which Mallya is the Chairman,alleged that Lotus,when it used the Aerolab and Fondtech facilities,utilised Force Indias intellectual property,including components and tyres exclusively licensed by Bridgestone,on its wind tunnel model design for the current Lotus T127 chassis.

Force India said these are serious claims and it would not be taking such action if it could not provide supportive evidence. Force India believes Aerolab copied the teams wind tunnel – a tool used in aerodynamic research – design model and passed it on to Lotus.

Incidentally,Lotus technical boss Gascoyne worked with Force India in the past before he was shown the door.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now