LIZ ALDERMAN & SUSANNE CRAIG

As the bets that European banks made on US mortgage investments went bust a few years ago,bankers piled into what they saw as a safe refuge: bonds issued by countries in Europes seemingly ironclad monetary union.

Now,the political and financial crisis engulfing the Continent has turned much of that European sovereign debt into the latest distressed asset,sending tremors through global financial markets not seen since the demise of the Lehman Bros.

This week,shortly after European leaders formally conceded that Greece could not pay its debts and forced banks to accept losses,the shock waves reached Italy,the third-largest economy in the euro zone after France and Germany.

And despite frantic efforts by politicians to contain the damage,market analysts said that France,one of the strongest countries in the euro zone,may soon feel the impact.

When people started buying more European sovereign debt,there was not a cloud in the sky, said Yannis Stournaras,director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research,based in Athens. Now,he said,This crisis is going to last because the perceptions of risk have changed dramatically.

How European sovereign debt became the new subprime is a story with many culprits,including governments that borrowed beyond their means,regulators who permitted banks to treat the bonds as risk-free and investors who for too long did not make much of a distinction between the bonds of troubled economies like Greece and Italy and those issued by the rock-solid Germany.

Banks had further incentive to overlook the perils of individual euro zone countries because of the fees they earned for underwriting sovereign debt sold to other investors.

