Dog saves French woman from suicide attempt

A French woman’s loyal German Shepherd dog saved her from committing suicide by knocking aside a rifle she tried to fire into her heart,local police said.

The 63-year-old woman had walked into her garden in the southern town of Sorgues in the Vaucluse region,fired several test shots of a 22-calibre rifle and then turned the gun on her chest.

At the moment she pulled the trigger,her dog jumped on her and diverted the shot, a local police officer told AFP,adding that the dog probably sensed things and knocked into her to save her.

The woman was found by her husband,conscious but suffering from a chest wound. She was taken to hospital but her injury is not considered life-threatening.

