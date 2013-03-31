Delhi girl becomes CA,Cost Accountant and Company Secy at 23

Nurturing the ambition to make it big in the finance arena,a 23-year-old Delhi girl has qualified as chartered accountant,cost accountant,and also company secretary — becoming possibly the youngest person to complete all the three professional accounting courses.

A Delhi University commerce graduate,Pallavi Sachdeva admires ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar as a role model and has already got her dream job with an offer from international finance major,Barclays Plc.

“Once you understand the subject,it will not bedifficult,” Sachdeva said when asked how tough it was to clear all the three courses — Chartered Accountancy,Cost & Works Accountancy and Company Secretaries — at such a young age.

She has cleared her CA,CS and CWA courses from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI),New Delhi the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI),New Delhi,and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI),Kolkata,respectively.

Speaking to PTI over phone,Sachdeva said she always believed that a good understanding,rather than mugging up the things,makes it easier to learn any subject.

Talking about the way forward,Sachdeva said she is all set to realise her dream next month by joining Indian operations of UK-based global banking giant Barclays.

“My dream was to get into an international financial company and I have received the job offer from Barclays Plc,” said Sachdeva,who is currently working with a Noida-based pharmaceutical firm and is associated with the company’s IPO plans.

“I admire Chanda Kochhar a lot,” she said when asked about her role model.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App