Collingwood now wants two World Cup wins!

Having helped England secure the World Twenty20 Cup this year,skipper Paul Collingwood has said he would now love to see the countrys football stars lift the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in eight weeks’ time.

Collingwood hopes England’s seven-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday serves as a good omen for Wayne Rooney and Co.

“I don”t know that much about football,so I’d be lying if I started to predict how things will go in South Africa. This is a very special moment. The guys deserve everything they have – you can never take winning a World Cup away from them, The Sun quoted Collingwood,as saying.

“We have been consistent but taken the game to the opposition. We’ve had a lot of belief. We’ve turned up on a big occasion today and performed. It’s brilliant. To be the first England team to win a world event is very special. We knew it was a monkey on our back. That’s why I’m so pleased with how we’ve performed in pressure situations,” he added.

Prime Minister David Cameron said: “Congratulations to Paul Collingwood and the team. Let’s hope this marks the start of a great summer of sport for England.”

England is due home tomorrow and play a Test against Bangladesh at Lord’s next Thursday.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App