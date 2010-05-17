Collingwood now wants two World Cup wins!

Having helped England secure the World Twenty20 Cup this year,skipper Paul Collingwood has said he would now love to see the countrys football stars lift the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in eight weeks’ time.
Collingwood hopes England’s seven-wicket victory over Australia on Sunday serves as a good omen for Wayne Rooney and Co.
“I don”t know that much about football,so I’d be lying if I started to predict how things will go in South Africa. This is a very special moment. The guys deserve everything they have – you can never take winning a World Cup away from them, The Sun quoted Collingwood,as saying.
“We have been consistent but taken the game to the opposition. We’ve had a lot of belief. We’ve turned up on a big occasion today and performed. It’s brilliant. To be the first England team to win a world event is very special. We knew it was a monkey on our back. That’s why I’m so pleased with how we’ve performed in pressure situations,” he added.
Prime Minister David Cameron said: “Congratulations to Paul Collingwood and the team. Let’s hope this marks the start of a great summer of sport for England.”
England is due home tomorrow and play a Test against Bangladesh at Lord’s next Thursday.
